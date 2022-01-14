Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.5% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $43,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.16.

Shares of HD traded down $11.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $375.81. The stock had a trading volume of 106,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,643. The firm has a market cap of $392.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $398.48 and its 200 day moving average is $356.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.