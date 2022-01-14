Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $365.64 Million in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,844,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,641,000. FIGS comprises 4.3% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 6.12% of FIGS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in FIGS by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,907,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,859,000 after purchasing an additional 375,083 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in FIGS by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,193,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,310,000 after purchasing an additional 351,938 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FIGS by 10,185.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,224 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FIGS traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 27,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,098. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,597,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547 in the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have commented on FIGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.85.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

