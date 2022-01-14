Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $30,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,579,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.81.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

