Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 133,592 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 133,592 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.60.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 475,801 shares of company stock worth $55,502,677. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $128.14. The company had a trading volume of 230,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,873,027. The company has a market cap of $247.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $84.57 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.79.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

