Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 573,564 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 573,564 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $22,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in TC Energy by 58.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in TC Energy by 428.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.47. 81,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.95. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.6986 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

