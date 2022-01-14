Comparing Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has a beta of -6.69, suggesting that its stock price is 769% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATN International has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and ATN International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxcom Telecomunicaciones -34.92% -37.49% -9.86% ATN International -3.42% -1.39% -0.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and ATN International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxcom Telecomunicaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A ATN International 0 0 1 0 3.00

ATN International has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.40%. Given ATN International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ATN International is more favorable than Maxcom Telecomunicaciones.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and ATN International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxcom Telecomunicaciones $42.56 million 0.29 -$24.46 million N/A N/A ATN International $455.44 million 1.43 -$14.12 million ($1.21) -33.92

ATN International has higher revenue and earnings than Maxcom Telecomunicaciones.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.6% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of ATN International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ATN International beats Maxcom Telecomunicaciones on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxcom Telecomunicaciones

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SA de CV operates as an integrated telecommunication service operating company. The firm provides widespread voice and data services to residential and small and medium sized business customers in metropolitan markets in Mexico. It also offers local and long-distance voice, data, dedicated, and dial-up Internet access, public telephony, voice over Internet Protocol telephony, and paid television. The company was founded on February 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc. engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure. The International Telecom segment caters to other telecom providers such as international long-distance, roaming from other carriers, and transport and access services, as well as fixed internet and voice, and retail mobility services. The Renewable Energy segment delivers distributed generation solar power to corporate and industrial customers. The company was founded by Cornelius B. Prior Jr. in June 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, MA.

