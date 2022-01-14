Comparing MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) & Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) and Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MDxHealth and Dundee Precious Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $18.46 million 3.97 -$28.66 million N/A N/A Dundee Precious Metals $609.60 million 1.97 $196.00 million $1.13 5.56

Dundee Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than MDxHealth.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and Dundee Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A Dundee Precious Metals 33.29% 23.27% 19.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MDxHealth and Dundee Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 80.47%. Given Dundee Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dundee Precious Metals is more favorable than MDxHealth.

Volatility and Risk

MDxHealth has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats MDxHealth on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA engages in the development and commercialization of molecular diagnostic products for personalized cancer treatment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America, The Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, Rest of EU, and Rest of the World. It offers ConfirmMDx, SelectMDx, AssureMDx, InformMDx, SelectMDx, and MonitorMDx. The company was founded by Herman Spolders and Philip S. Devine on January 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc. is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production. The Ada Tepe segment engages in the production of gold in Bulgaria. The Tsumeb segment represents the smelter operation. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of general and administrative costs, corporate social responsibility expenses, exploration and development projects, and other income and cost items. The company was founded by Nathan Edward Goodman on September 2, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

