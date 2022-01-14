Comparing Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) and Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC)

Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) and Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Melco International Development alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Melco International Development and Eagle Point Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melco International Development 0 1 1 0 2.50 Eagle Point Credit 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eagle Point Credit has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.22%. Given Eagle Point Credit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Point Credit is more favorable than Melco International Development.

Profitability

This table compares Melco International Development and Eagle Point Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melco International Development N/A N/A N/A Eagle Point Credit 289.37% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Melco International Development has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Point Credit has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Melco International Development and Eagle Point Credit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melco International Development $1.73 billion N/A -$817.21 million N/A N/A Eagle Point Credit $63.55 million 7.12 $60.89 million $6.63 2.11

Eagle Point Credit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Melco International Development.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Eagle Point Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Eagle Point Credit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eagle Point Credit beats Melco International Development on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Melco International Development

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts. It is also involved in the integrated casino and entertainment resort development, and related operations; and operation of satellite casinos. In addition, the company provides financing, management, and property investment services. Further, it develops and operates social gaming platforms, as well as operates electronic gaming machines. The company was formerly known as The Macao Electric Lighting Company, Limited and changed its name to Melco International Development Limited in 1988. Melco International Development Limited was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co., Inc. is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Melco International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.