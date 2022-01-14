Comparing Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rare Element Resources and Perpetua Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rare Element Resources N/A N/A -$3.23 million ($0.04) -40.75 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.60) -7.03

Rare Element Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perpetua Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rare Element Resources and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rare Element Resources N/A -527.18% -195.19% Perpetua Resources N/A -44.48% -33.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rare Element Resources and Perpetua Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Perpetua Resources has a consensus target price of $17.13, suggesting a potential upside of 305.81%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Rare Element Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Rare Element Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perpetua Resources beats Rare Element Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

