Compass Group PLC Plans Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) declared a dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1685 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16.

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

