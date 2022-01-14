Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $369.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will announce $369.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $320.33 million to $394.00 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $421.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,271,000 after acquiring an additional 472,016 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,244,000 after acquiring an additional 182,526 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1,872.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 169,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

CMP traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $53.62. The company had a trading volume of 128,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -10.56%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

