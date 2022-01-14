Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Trading Down 1%

Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 78,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 185,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

CMPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.12.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 5,357,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile (OTC:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

