Computacenter (LON:CCC) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,160

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 2,900 ($39.36) to GBX 3,160 ($42.89) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Computacenter from GBX 3,300 ($44.79) to GBX 3,600 ($48.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Computacenter alerts:

CCC stock opened at GBX 2,680 ($36.38) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02. The firm has a market cap of £3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.05. Computacenter has a 12-month low of GBX 2,081.07 ($28.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,098 ($42.05). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,798.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,760.26.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.