Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock Position Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter worth about $192,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,418 shares of company stock valued at $478,701. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of CPSI opened at $29.05 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

