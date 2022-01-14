Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FID. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000.

Shares of FID stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

