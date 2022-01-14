ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) versus Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) and ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 1 1 1 3.00 ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00

Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.38%. ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.47%. Given ConnectOne Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ConnectOne Bancorp is more favorable than Hancock Whitney.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hancock Whitney and ConnectOne Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $1.38 billion 3.41 -$45.17 million $4.84 11.21 ConnectOne Bancorp $322.60 million 4.49 $71.29 million $3.07 11.90

ConnectOne Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hancock Whitney. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ConnectOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Whitney and ConnectOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney 31.60% 12.59% 1.27% ConnectOne Bancorp 39.20% 12.93% 1.60%

Dividends

Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hancock Whitney pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp beats Hancock Whitney on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

