Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.84. 24,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 457,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
The stock has a market cap of $677.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the second quarter worth about $135,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Conn’s by 5.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.
About Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
