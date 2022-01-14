Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.84. 24,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 457,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $677.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the second quarter worth about $135,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Conn’s by 5.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

