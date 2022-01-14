ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on COP. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.26.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124,066. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.09. The firm has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 224,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.