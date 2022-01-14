Contrasting Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and Northrim BanCorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp $140.04 million 2.02 $32.89 million $6.28 7.27

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Peoples-Sidney Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Peoples-Sidney Financial and Northrim BanCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and Northrim BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp 27.60% 16.94% 1.66%

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corp. is a thrift holding company, which engages in the provision of savings and loans. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgages, Commercial Real Estate, Land, Commercial Business, and Consumer. The Residential Mortgages segment represents loans to consumers for the construction, purchase, refinance or improvement of a residence. The Commercial Real Estate segment subjects to underwriting standards and processes similar to commercial loans. The Land segment specializes for developing vacant or raw land and made to builders and developers with whom the Corporation has had long-standing relationships. The Commercial Business segment extends to commercial customers for use in normal business operations to finance working capital needs, equipment purchases, or other projects. The Consumer segment comprises of secured loans including automobile loans, loans on savings deposits and home improvement loans, and to a lesser extent unsecured personal loans. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Sidney, OH.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas. The Home Mortgage Lending segment focuses on the origination and sale of mortgage loans for 1-4 family residential properties. The company was founded on December 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

