Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSDF. TD Securities began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.52. 30,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,878. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

