Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NIO by 56.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,782 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth about $6,942,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 3.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 1,284,500.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 128,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 128,450 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 696,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,672,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $64.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.69.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.64.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

