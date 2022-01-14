Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,285 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.54.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $467.65. 63,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,287,067. The firm has a market cap of $440.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $469.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

