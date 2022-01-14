Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 51,104 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 51,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 2.9% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after buying an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 777,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,226,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,037,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,734,000 after acquiring an additional 545,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.91. 4,252,902 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.