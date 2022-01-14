Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 85,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,760,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,813,000 after buying an additional 978,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,905 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 71.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 88,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,859. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.81.

Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

