Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 235,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,005,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $5.17 on Friday, reaching $197.94. 31,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.92 and its 200-day moving average is $205.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.44.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

