Cormark Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Cormark lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$19.46 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of Auto Prop Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

