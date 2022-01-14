Cormark Weighs in on IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IAG. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.59.

NYSE IAG opened at $2.73 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 228.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 60,966 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 11.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 656,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 65,272 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

