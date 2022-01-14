Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $34.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.20.

NYSE OFC opened at $28.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

