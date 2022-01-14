Corsair Partnering (NYSE:CORS) Trading Up 0.2%

Corsair Partnering Corp (NYSE:CORS)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 37,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74.

About Corsair Partnering (NYSE:CORS)

Corsair Partnering Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corsair Partnering Corporation is based in United States.

