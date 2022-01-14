Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 11.08%.

CJREF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $4.20. 39,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $875.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.60. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1941 per share. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CJREF. TD Securities raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

