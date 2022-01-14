COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.67

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and traded as high as $9.81. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 3,833 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.