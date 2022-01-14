Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,980 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $26,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after buying an additional 473,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $546.97.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $12.20 on Friday, hitting $504.68. 75,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $539.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

