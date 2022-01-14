Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,664 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST opened at $516.88 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $539.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.93.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.