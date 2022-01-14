Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $606.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $546.97.

COST traded down $10.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $506.54. 44,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,578. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

