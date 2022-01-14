CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (CYN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.26 on February 25th

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income stock opened at GBX 172.42 ($2.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a 12 month low of GBX 116 ($1.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 180.50 ($2.45). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 157.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 149.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.33 million and a PE ratio of 2.17.
About CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income
