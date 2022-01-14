CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (CYN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.26 on February 25th

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income stock opened at GBX 172.42 ($2.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a 12 month low of GBX 116 ($1.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 180.50 ($2.45). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 157.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 149.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.33 million and a PE ratio of 2.17.

Get CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income alerts:

About CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.