Craig Hallum Trims Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Target Price to $22.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist lowered their price target on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, cut their price target on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.56.

UPLD stock opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Upland Software by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Upland Software by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Upland Software by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Upland Software by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

