Creative Planning Buys 5,556 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.55% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 52,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $53.52 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $2.895 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $11.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.64%.

