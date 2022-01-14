Creative Planning Has $23.44 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $23,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

Shares of USB opened at $62.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

