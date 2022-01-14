Creative Planning Has $30.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,972 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $30,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $180.72 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.67 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

