Creative Planning Sells 4,015 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $36,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $430.00 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $335.60 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

