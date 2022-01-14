Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €58.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €64.87 ($73.72).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

