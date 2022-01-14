Credit Suisse Group Increases Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Price Target to CHF 360

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 325 to CHF 360 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sika has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.06.

Shares of SXYAY stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.18. Sika has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

