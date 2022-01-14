Credit Suisse Group Increases SSE (OTC:SSEZF) Price Target to 1,700.00

SSE (OTC:SSEZF) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from 1,600.00 to 1,700.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SSEZF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SSE from 1,800.00 to 1,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

SSE stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.74. SSE has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $23.28.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

