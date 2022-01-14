Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) shares rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.81. Approximately 1,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 331,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.

