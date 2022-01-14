Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Tudor Pickering

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective hoisted by Tudor Pickering to C$10.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.46.

TSE CPG traded up C$0.14 on Thursday, reaching C$8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.41 and a 1-year high of C$8.47. The company has a market cap of C$4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.54.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

