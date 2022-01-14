Critical Analysis: Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) versus Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) and Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Turing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -114.13% N/A -136.89% Turing N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Recruiter.com Group and Turing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Turing 0 3 9 0 2.75

Recruiter.com Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 246.15%. Turing has a consensus target price of $32.64, suggesting a potential upside of 35.98%. Given Recruiter.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Recruiter.com Group is more favorable than Turing.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Turing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $8.50 million 4.45 -$17.04 million ($3.80) -0.68 Turing $803.38 million 9.11 $79.28 million N/A N/A

Turing has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Turing shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Turing beats Recruiter.com Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.