Critical Comparison: a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) & Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) and Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for a.k.a. Brands and Betterware de Mexico, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78 Betterware de Mexico 0 0 1 0 3.00

a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus target price of $13.56, suggesting a potential upside of 88.27%. Betterware de Mexico has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.62%. Given Betterware de Mexico’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Betterware de Mexico is more favorable than a.k.a. Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Betterware de Mexico’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 2.02 $15.87 million $2.26 8.31

Betterware de Mexico has higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Betterware de Mexico shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Betterware de Mexico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A Betterware de Mexico 15.97% 103.89% 26.43%

Summary

Betterware de Mexico beats a.k.a. Brands on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.