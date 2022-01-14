Critical Comparison: EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) & Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) and Camping World (NYSE:CWH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EzFill and Camping World, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A Camping World 0 1 7 0 2.88

Camping World has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.55%. Given Camping World’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Camping World is more favorable than EzFill.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EzFill and Camping World’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EzFill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Camping World $5.45 billion 0.59 $122.35 million $5.79 6.41

Camping World has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Profitability

This table compares EzFill and Camping World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EzFill N/A N/A N/A Camping World 3.98% 181.83% 7.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.4% of Camping World shares are held by institutional investors. 45.6% of Camping World shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Camping World beats EzFill on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

EzFill Company Profile

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc. operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle. The RV & Outdoor Retail segment consists of all aspects of company’s RV dealership and retail operations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.

