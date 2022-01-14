Critical Review: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) and CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) and CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and CohBar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.89% -58.77% CohBar N/A -115.35% -96.61%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and CohBar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 CohBar 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 170.67%. CohBar has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 927.40%. Given CohBar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CohBar is more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of CohBar shares are held by institutional investors. 54.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of CohBar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and CohBar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$161.38 million ($2.56) -4.43 CohBar N/A N/A -$16.26 million ($0.28) -1.30

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CohBar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CohBar has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CohBar beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404. The company was founded by Sanj K. Patel, Stephen Frank Mahoney, Krisha S. Mahoney, Thomas W. Beetham, Christopher Heberlig, Carsten Boess, Rasmus Holm-Jorgensen, Gregory Alex Grabowksi, Aaron Isadore Young, Eben P. Tessari, Jennifer Lynne Mason and Mickenzie Elizabeth Gallagher in July 2015 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc. engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

