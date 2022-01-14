Critical Survey: Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beyond Commerce and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 1.34 -$10.42 million N/A N/A HIVE Blockchain Technologies $66.70 million 13.47 $42.54 million $0.29 7.93

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -201.29% N/A -49.61% HIVE Blockchain Technologies 79.88% 63.04% 50.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Beyond Commerce and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats Beyond Commerce on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

